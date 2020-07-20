1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in fatal Effingham Co. shooting

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – The “main suspect” in a fatal shooting in Effingham County has been arrested but investigators are searching for a woman wanted for questioning in the case.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), just after 6 p.m. Thursday, 40-year-old Jimmy Williams Jr. was shot in front of a home in the 300 block of Bluff Dr.

Later that night, Spencer Moore, 28, was taken into custody and charged only with aggravated assault.

Williams succumbed to his injuries the following day, ECSO said.

Investigators are now seeking 29-year-old Lauren Frazier for questioning. Authorities say she also has an active probation warrant.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts is asked to call ECSO at 912-754-3449. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers by texting 847411 or calling 912-234-2020.