1 arrested, 1 sought in Alma man’s murder

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is in custody and another is being sought for charges of robbery and murder in an Alma man’s death.

Tuck Taylor, 47, was last seen Friday, Oct. 2, by family members, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The agency was requested to assist the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which began on Saturday.

By Wednesday, the investigation led authorities to a wooded area near West Lake Drive in Screven. There, GBI agents and investigators from the sheriff’s offices in Bacon and Wayne counties found Taylor dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is being conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

Also on Wednesday, investigators arrested D’vonta O’Neal, 25, of Alma, on felony murder, party to the crime of aggravated assault and party to the crime of armed robbery.

Warrants were obtained for 24-year-old Devante Batton, also of Alma, on felony murder, aggravated assaut, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on Batton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at 912-632-5161 or the GBI Douglas office at 912-389-4103.