BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Four people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck on Broad River Boulevard.

One adult and three children were transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Burton Fire District (BFD.)

BFD responded around 10:30 a.m. to initial reports of a rolled-over vehicle, however, that was not the case. The street was blocked for about 45 minutes, BFD said.