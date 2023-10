It’s WSAV News 3’s honor to highlight local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others during Women’s History Month.

From your nominations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, our station will choose four finalists for consideration for WSAV’s Remarkable Women Award.

It’s part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Submit your nominations below.