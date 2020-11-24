Holiday Dinner Giveaway

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
LIVE: Biden, Harris formally introduce national security team
Live
Seattle slashes police budget, millions to go to community programs
Video
International Paper gives $5K grant to America’s Second Harvest
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
SC family that adopted 12 children recognized as 2020 Family of the Year for National Adoption Month
Video
Top Stories
‘We’ll do all that we can to save it’: Savannah’s Kiah House Museum makes 10 ‘Places in Peril’ list
Video
All Politics Are Local: Georgia recount, latest on COVID-19
Video
‘Meet the Press’ moderator Chuck Todd sits down with WSAV
Video
November marks Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football
Top Stories
Friday Night Blitz: Week 12 final scores and highlights
Video
Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 5, Week 12
Video
Thomas Heyward eager to ‘leave a legacy’, win third straight state title
Video
Hilton Head determined to avenge last year’s state title loss
Video
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Holiday Hope
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Savannah Jazz Festival
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Dinner Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 11:14 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 11:16 AM EST
Trending Stories
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
Monday night crash leads to homicide investigation
8 charged in sexual trafficking of 16-year-old girl
Video
As COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Johnson urges Savannah to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings
Video
Multimillion-dollar amusement park breaks ground in South Carolina
Video