First group of Disney on Ice giveaway winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Disney on Ice hits the Hostess city Thursday.

From November 7th through the 10th, the Savannah Civic Center will be packed with the most popular Disney stars such as Moana, Woody, Buzz and Mickey Mouse.

WSAV is sending some lucky families to opening night.

The Coastal Sunrise team announced five winners during the Coastal Sunrise at 5:30 a.m. newscast.

The winners include:

Debra Allen, Bredio Alonso and Nashay Harris from Savannah!

Nancy Higgs from Beaufort and Wendy Powers from Bluffton!

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Coastal Sunrise will name another group of five winners during the 6:30 a.m. newscast.

