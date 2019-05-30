WSAV

1430 East Victory Drive

Savannah, GA 31404

Telephone: 912.651.0300

Fax: 912.651.0320



Lowcountry Bureau

1308 Fording Island Road Unit L

Bluffton, SC 29910

All submissions are considered anonymous. Please include a valid email address so we may contact you for further information.

Photo submissions require a valid name and email address to be used on-air and online. All submissions become the property of WSAV 3.

You may also contact us through our News Tip Line: 912-651-0307

To submit a Suggestion/Story Idea: breakingnews@wsav.com

For a Programming Question: programming@wsav.com

To Advertise with WSAV: advertising@wsav.com

For Technical Issues: wsavengineers@wsav.com

To request a copy of a story from newscast visit here: http://bit.ly/2toJdys

Message/Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

WSAV CC Certificate

To report Closed Captioning Problems, Issues, or Concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone

Phone: 888-812-9801

Fax: 912-232-1757

Email: captioning.hotline@wsav.com

Please include station or market information.

We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints, or concerns, please contact the following:

Jim Ellett (Closed Captioning Coordinator WSAV-TV)

1430 East Victory Drive

Savannah, GA 31404

Phone: 912-651-0300

Fax: 912-232-1757

Email: captioning.complaint@wsav.com

Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.