SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the past seven and a half months, she has been undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Today, she completed her last treatment.

Alexis Weodon rang the bell signaling the end of her chemo treatment at Anderson Cancer Institute At Memorial Health.

Weodon tells us she was diagnosed last year after a car accident.

The young mother who is in her 20s says even though she has a family history of cancer—her diagnosis was terrifying.

Weodon credits her family and doctors with helping her get through it and she gives this advice to others dealing with the disease.

“The first thing I wanna say is not to be scared because when they found my cancer it was stage 3,” she said. “So it’s always a chance, it’s always hope. It’s always, you know, you have to keep going and the main thing is being positive, it’s all about your attitude.”