SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) is celebrating its very first commencement.

The main goal of the program was for students to start their own business or social movement, giving them a set of skills and abilities that they could take and use in any aspect of their lives.

“It was a tall order, but over the course of the year, these skills have developed in each of the students,” a statement from YEA reads. “Through hard work each student has accomplished so much. They have done what many twice their age could never do, and they have done it with spirit, energy and enthusiasm.”

The commencement ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Technical College’s Eckburg Auditorium. Register here.