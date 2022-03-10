HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A new selfie studio in Hinesville is giving people more than one reason to smile. Thursday was the grand opening for the “It’s All About Me Selfie Studio.”

21-year-old Khloe Villafane cut the ribbon at her new business Thursday afternoon. Her family, friends and Hinesville chamber of commerce members were on hand for the event.

Villafane says it offers a twist on photography studios.

The business has rooms with different themes, backdrops and props. There’s a room for Barbie fans, a 1950’s style diner and more. The studio also showcases positive affirmations to give patrons a confidence boost.

Villafane shared some advice for others who are looking to find their way in life.

“Take your time,” Villafane said. “I remember at one point I had no idea what I wanted to do, and it just takes one experience to really change your whole perspective and to find your career path.”

The business is on 110 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Hinesville. It’s open Thursday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.