YMCA promises sense of normalcy for summer campers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The start of the YMCA’s Summer Day Camp program is coming up soon.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, space is limited, but organizers are working with community partners to expand capacity.

The YMCA promises campers a sense of normalcy by socializing, learning and having some fun all summer long.

The program will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting on the following dates:

Bryan County: May 24

Bulloch County: June 1

Chatham County: May 24

Effingham County: June 1

Glynn County: June 1

Liberty County: May 24

Parents or guardians can register their children for the program on ymcaofcoastalga.org or in person at any of the branch locations.

Rates will vary for Y members and non-members, and financial assistance is available.

The YMCA will be following safety guidelines established by health officials and the American Camp Association. Some protocols include health screenings and masks for staff and campers (5 and up).

In place of field trips, the program will offer more classroom-like activities. Organizers say this will help keep campers safer, and curb summer learning loss, too.

For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, take a look at the Summer Day Camp FAQs.