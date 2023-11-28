SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WTKS, Savannah’s NewsRadio, is gearing up for its 5th annual Shop with a Cop event.

In partnership with The Dewitt Tilton Group and local officials and law enforcement agencies, Shop with a Cop will benefit children and families at the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

The Savannah, Chatham County, Tybee Island, Garden City and Rincon police departments will be participating along with the sheriff’s departments in Chatham and Effingham counties.

Now until Dec. 11, WTKS is asking its listeners to contribute monetary donations in the form of cash, checks or Target gift cards to make shopping sprees possible for families.

Here’s what to know:

Donations can be made online to the Ronald McDonald House with “Shop with a Cop” in memo

Deliver all cash, checks and gift cards directly to the RED drop box at iHeartMedia Savannah (245 Alfred Street Savannah, GA 31408)

Checks should be made out to Ronald McDonald House with “Shop with a Cop” in the memo

Visa, Master Card, AmEx or Target cards will be accepted

The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire provides a home for families displaced from their own homes during their child’s hospital stay. Their mission is to “keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need.”