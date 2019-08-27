WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw to emcee Thrive, women’s business conference

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The third annual Thrive Lowcountry Women’s Conference prepares to bring together women from the region to learn, engage, inspire, and network. It will take place from September 26-27 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa Resort.

This year’s conference features a keynote address by South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, the state’s first Republican female lieutenant governor.

WSAV news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw returns as emcee for the conference. Tyus-Shaw will share an inspiring message and will lead participants through the sessions.

The 2019 program also features national and regional speakers in general session and breakout sessions. The event also offers special in-depth, skill-based learning workshops to gain specific knowledge and apply learning in a hands-on setting with experts.

The conference includes the first-ever BizPitch competition. Women-owned businesses or aspiring women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply (by the August 13 deadline) to compete to win prizes that will help them expand or start their businesses. Participants will develop a strategic plan and presentation for a panel of judges comprised of local business leaders, entrepreneurs and mentors.

