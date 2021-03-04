WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw joins students for Read Across America Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Read Across America Week, a time to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the joys of opening up a good book.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw joined in on the celebration Thursday with a virtual visit to Ms. Bynikini Frazier’s class at Hesse Elementary School.

Tyus-Shaw chose one of her favorite Dr. Seuss books, “Fox in Socks,” to read to the third graders.

She said it was fun not only to read through the rhymes but to motivate the young students.

“I truly, truly enjoyed encouraging these students about the magic of reading and how it can take them places,” Tyus-Shaw said.