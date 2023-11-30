SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Ever since the beginning, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame has inducted over 100 broadcasters — this year the inductees have a combined 150 years of experience in the broadcasting realm.

Honorees must have a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.

Kim Gusby is known throughout the community for her social advocacy on your television screen as well as her hands-on position as one of the Board of Directors for local nonprofit Brightside Child and Family Advocacy.

The Savannah native and Georgia Southern Alum has an impressive background in journalism with 30 years of experience behind her. She also proudly graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School and the Savannah State College’s (now University’s) Upward Bound Program.

She will be joining other legendary broadcast journalists in the 2024 class. The induction will occur on Saturday, March 16 at the Emory Conference Center Hotel.