SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — March 2 is all about books and students and the effort to get them together as much as possible. Several local schools took part in the Read Across America Day initiative.

WSAV anchor Kim Gusby spent some time reading to students at Jacob G. Smith Elementary School Thursday morning. She shared one of her favorite books, “Daisy-Head Maiyzie”.

She also went to Ramah Junior Academy to read “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” to the children there.

Read Across America Day was created by the National Education Association to inspire children to read.