SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Georgia Pre-K Week continues, WSAV’s Kim Gusby stopped by another school to read to students.

On Tuesday, she visited Hodge Elementary School where inquisitive youngsters were dressed as superheroes. That’s because they say knowledge is power.

The book of choice — “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves.”

Pre-K Week is a chance for the community to engage with young students and see firsthand the quality and importance of early learning.

More than 2 million students have passed through the doors of the Georgia Pre-K Program since it started in 1992.

Gusby will be making another reading stop at Windy’s Preschool on Wednesday.