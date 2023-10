SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Pre-K Week in Georgia. WSAV’s Kim Gusby helped kick off the celebration at Hesse K-8 Monday morning by sharing some of her favorite books.

It’s a way for community leaders to visit classrooms and see firsthand the quality and importance of early learning.

Since it started in 1992, more than 2 million students have passed through the doors of the Georgia Pre-K Program.

On Tuesday, Gusby will be taking her favorite books over to Hodge Elementary.