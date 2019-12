Its WSAV’s pleasure every year to team up with Bluffton Self Help to help collect toys for needy kids in the Lowcountry.

Thanks to your donations, News 3’s Andrew Davis and Alysa Carsley joined Tonya Taylor-Moyd and Elaine Morris from Bluffton Self Help on a shopping spree to benefit families in the area.

When finished, your donations helped raise almost $4400 to spend at Walmart.