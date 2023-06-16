SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June 17 marks the anniversary of WSAV News 3’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 2016, Nexstar founder and CEO Perry Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring as a means of giving back to our communities in honor of the company’s milestone.

On Friday, employees across Nexstar’s 200 broadcast stations were given paid time off to spend a few hours giving back to their communities.

This year, WSAV volunteered at several organizations that tackle food insecurity in the area, including America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Salvation Army of Savannah and Bluffton Self Help.