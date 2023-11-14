HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 made a special donation Tuesday to an organization celebrating its 30th year of supporting better health and wellness in the Lowcountry.

WSAV General Manager David Hart presented a $5,000 check to Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) on Hilton Head on behalf of our station’s parent company Nexstar and its Charitable Foundation.

The Foundation’s mission is to work with charities and nonprofits that improve local communities, contributing $350,000 annually where Nexstar and its subsidiaries do business.

Founded in 1993, Volunteers in Medicine provides free health and dental care to more than 10,000 patients each year who likely would not be able to afford it or have access to it otherwise.

As the name implies, it’s staffed by more than 500 retired and professional volunteers who cover over 28,000 patient visits annually.

This weekend, VIM will celebrate its 30th year of providing hope and healing at its Circle of Caring Gala.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have the support once again this year from WSAV and from Nexstar,” said Ginger Moran, director of Development at VIM. “We would not have the successful event that we’re about to have on Saturday, Nov. 18, our 30th anniversary Circle of Caring Gala, without all of the support of those who are attending and our fabulous sponsors. So thank you for making it possible.”

The gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa (Two Grasslawn Ave.). Learn more here.