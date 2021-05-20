WSAV celebrates 4 wins in Connect’s Best of Savannah awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Connect Savannah has announced this year’s Best of Savannah winners.

The awards for the local publication’s contest were decided by their readers.

Among the 2021 winners are WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby for Best Local TV News Anchor, WSAV News 3’s JoAnn Merrigan for Best Local Investigative Reporter, WSAV’s News 3’s Andrew Goldstein for Best Local TV Sports Anchor and WSAV.com for Best Local Website.



WSAV News 3 Executive Producer Tarcia Bush and “Best of” winners Kim Gusby and JoAnn Merrigan at Tuesday’s award ceremony

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger emceed Connect’s award ceremony Tuesday night at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden.

Congratulations to all of the winners!