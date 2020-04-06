With shop closed, Savannah woman turns to sewing masks for medical staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although she’s stuck in the house because of coronavirus, Odessa Grant says she’s doing her part to give back.

The 80-year-old from Savannah owns A Touch of Africa Boutique and Cultural Shop on Skidaway Road. Grant also suffers from diabetes as well.

With the store closed and Grant belonging to the high-risk group of contracting COVID-19, she’s opting to stay home to protect herself.

Still, Grant says that doesn’t stop her from doing her part to help those helping us.

“My primary task is to make sure that I took care of the people that are taking care of us, which is our medical staff,” said Grant. “And I just found it to be so rewarding.”

Her daughter Lillian Grant-Baptiste is working from home during the pandemic and has also been drafted to help her mother during her lunch break or at the end of the day.

“I have an opportunity to help too,” said Grant-Baptiste. “What a wonderful opportunity to give back. I felt good and was proud of my mom.”

Grant says it’s important to not just do your part — but to check on those around you during this difficult time.

“I’m sure there are other seniors that want to do things too,” said Grant. “So it’s doing no more than calling somebody and saying, ‘Do you need anything?'”

You can reach out to Odessa’s daughter Lillian Grant-Baptiste to order your own mask. Her cell number is 912-373-4743 or email her at lilliangrantbaptiste@gmail.com.