Wilmington Island artist displays work outside to lift spirits during outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One Wilmington Island resident is doing his part to lift spirits in his community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local artist Joshua Hill turned his front yard into an art display. He set up more than a dozen of his canvas paintings around his front yard on the corner of Winchester and South Cromwell streets so his neighbors walking by can enjoy his work while keeping a safe social distance.

He says the response from his neighbors has been overwhelmingly positive.

“People are driving by and stopping and talking so it’s nice,” Hill said. “And I’m meeting a lot of the neighborhood that I didn’t know that’s a little further away from me so it’s just good community to get to know everybody and say, ‘Hey, we’re in this together, so let’s make the best of it.’”

He will have the paintings on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can find Hill’s work on his Facebook pages or at Roots Up Gallery in downtown Savannah.