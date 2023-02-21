SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students at Memorial Day School were greeted with a special surprise on Monday.

On their first day back from winter break, the first-grade class was welcomed on the red carpet by none other than Willy Wonka himself.

The first graders are reading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and were given their very own golden tickets.

Their teacher Meredith Helmly says she loved turning her classroom into the chocolate factory.

“This story is a classic. It resonates to kids from all ages,” Helmly said. “We all love candy whether we want to admit it or not.”