Willow Hill Outdoor Center to provide free internet to students with limited or no access

One local facility hopes to close the digital divide in rural Bulloch County during the pandemic.

Friday, the Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for

the Willow Hill COVID-safe Outdoor Learning Center in Portal.

The plan is to expand internet access and improve educational opportunities for children in

the area who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic and whose families have limited or no access to broadband internet services or digital devices.

The Outdoor Learning Center will be equipped with tables, electricity, fans, and water and will

be used according to CDC guidelines.

The outdoor learning center was paid for through a two year grant funded by the Institute for Museums and Library Sciences.

For more information, call: 912-800-1467 or 419-307-3871 ore email: museum@willowhillheritage.org