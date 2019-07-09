WIC Farmer’s Market opens for a week in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local program dedicated to keeping women, and their children, healthy is kicking their efforts up a notch with farm fresh ingredients.

The Coastal Health District Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) opened their annual farmer’s market Monday with free produce for their clients.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8, 9, 10, and 11, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 12, WIC clients can visit the Chatham County Health Department ( 1395 Eisenhower Drive) for the market.

WIC recipients who show up with their WIC card will receive $30 worth of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

To find out if you are eligible for WIC through the Chatham County Health Department, please call (toll-free) 1-855-262-7670 or go to gachd.org/wic and complete the WIC Eligibility Assessment. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.