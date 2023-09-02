TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s the last holiday weekend before we say goodbye to summer.

It’s a beautiful beach day on Tybee Island and it’s also the start of Labor Day weekend. Tourists and locals are soaking up the sun and enjoying the last holiday weekend of summer.

“Who said summer was over,” visitor Craig O’Hara told News 3.

Tybee Island is gearing up for a weekend full of fun and sun to end the 2023 summer season.

Cassidi Kendrick, Main Street Director of the City of Tybee explained, “Usually, Labor Day is a great weekend for us it kind of slows down our season so we are excited we are looking forward to a great weekend and lots of visitors”

Visitors like Craig say they look forward to bringing in the holiday on the beach.

O’Hara said, “Any day at the beach is a great day whether it’s raining or shining and we were trying to figure out what we were going to do so now we know where we’ll be.”

Kendrick says it’s events like these that make the island special.

She said, “We love hosting these kinds of events because not only does it give our locals something to look forward to but it gives visitors an extra reason to come down and support local business and visit the island in all its beauty, especially after what could’ve been a very tragic storm.”

There are tons of festivities happening on Tybee this weekend starting with a concert series that will start tomorrow at 7 p.m. and we are ending the weekend with fireworks that will happen on Sunday at 9 p.m.