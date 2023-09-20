SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Do you have some free time on your hands and want to serve your community? Here are just a few volunteer opportunities at nonprofits looking for help.

Children

People of Action Caring for Kids, P.A.C.K., is a local nonprofit whose goal is to empower and inspire children in the local community.

They distribute and pack 10,000 bags of food each weekend, maintain a foster care closet, provide reading volunteers and school supplies for local schools, and teach children how to learn, lead, and love. Sign up online to volunteer.

Volunteering at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital. Here you would be tasked with helping children who have undergone major health procedures to make their time more enjoyable.

Tasks include supervising the playroom, assisting medical staff in the neonatal intensive care nursery, assisting in monthly reading activities, and supporting the toy lending, library, and COPES for kids programs.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday for 3 to 4 hours at a time. Call (912) 350-0673.

Become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA volunteer, to better help children who are entering the foster care system. You will be a constant in a child’s life as they experience changes in their home, school and caseworkers.

After applying, you will be trained and paired with a child to represent and advocate their best interests and give them the attention they need in the child protection system.

This includes helping siblings find permanent homes together, finding a stable home with a relative or trusted stakeholder and speaking on behalf of the child in court with placement recommendations.

Call (912) 447- 8908 for more information.

Animals

Save-A-Life is a nonprofit animal welfare organization working to prevent overpopulation of companion animals.

Foster an abandoned or abused animal, walk dogs during mobile adoption hours, organize fundraisers, capture photos for the organization’s social platforms and answer information lines.

Complete the volunteer application online.

At the Humane Society Greater Savannah, you will be able to support the staff in walking and feeding dogs and cats. You can also foster a pet as well.

To volunteer, fill out the application online and to foster, contact foster@humanesocietysav.org.

Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center is a nonprofit that works to rehabilitate and care for small mammals that have been found sick, injured or orphaned.

Volunteer responsibilities include maintaining a safe and clean environment for all animals. They are looking for those with a strong work ethic and passion for animals.

To volunteer, call (912) 596-1237 to schedule an interview.

Elderly

Senior Citizens Inc. is an organization that provides services for the elderly and their loved ones by delivering meals, overnight care and day health services.

Deliver meals to home-bound seniors in Savannah, make regular telephone check-ins with seniors to make sure they aren’t lonely, help with maintenance and repairs around the house and drive seniors to their doctor’s appointments.

To volunteer, fill out the application, and for more information call (912) 236-0363.

Brown bag for the elderly with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a program where volunteers help food bank staff by packing over 1,800 grocery bags each month.

To volunteer, sign up online or contact Emilie Loellke at (912) 721-1795.

Volunteer at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospitals to assist staff in the care of elderly patients by providing an extra pair of hands and a smile.

Tasks can vary, from cleaning and changing sheets to visiting patients to ensure they have everything they need.

To volunteer fill out the application.

For the majority of the volunteering opportunities listed above, a background check is required as is proof of immunization for all health care volunteers.