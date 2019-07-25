West Broad Street Y helps prepare students, parents for upcoming school year with Back to School Bash this weekend

Summer is winding down and the new school year is just a few weeks away.

To help students and parents prepare to head back to class, the West Broad Street YMCA is hosting a big bash– and you’re invited!

Eric Nelson is the Interim Director at the West Broad Street Y.

He joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Back to School Bash!

School Supplies, Haircuts & Braids, Lunch & Fun for the Whole Family

Saturday, July 27

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

1110 May Street

(912) 233-1951