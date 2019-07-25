West Broad Street Y helps prepare students, parents for upcoming school year with Back to School Bash this weekend

Summer is winding down and the new school year is just a few weeks away.
To help students and parents prepare to head back to class, the West Broad Street YMCA is hosting a big bash– and you’re invited!
Eric Nelson is the Interim Director at the West Broad Street Y.
He joins us with more.

Back to School Bash!
School Supplies, Haircuts & Braids, Lunch & Fun for the Whole Family
Saturday, July 27
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
1110 May Street
(912) 233-1951

