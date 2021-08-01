Weeklong celebration of Gullah Geechee nation kicks off on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A weeklong celebration of the Gullah Geechee nation’s 21st anniversary is happening right now. It kicked off Saturday on St. Helena Island, with family day.

Hundreds of people learned about the Gullah Geechee way of life, with activities and traditional food. Organizers said Saturday’s family day might have been the most important one they have ever hosted.

“Gullah Geechee people are a communal people and so we always gather together,” Gullah Geechee community member Najmah Thomas said. “So, to have more than a year where we were unable to gather as a community, as a group was really… devastating.”

Gullah Geechee nation appreciation week runs through next Sunday.