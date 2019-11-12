“We all have the power to save a life.” Heather Trew Foundation brings awareness to the importance of organ donation

Did you know that one single organ and tissue donor can save or improve the lives of more than eight people?

Heather Trew had a dream that everyone who needed an organ transplant would have the opportunity to receive one.

This morning, we sat down with Heather’s mom, Judy, founder of the Heather Trew Foundation for Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation, to talk about the impact one single act can have.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

To register to be an organ donor or for more information, visit: https://www.theheathertrewfoundation.org/

Heather Trew Foundation for Organ, Eye and tissue Donation

843-363-2303

Facebook: Heather Trew Foundation

Twitter: @TrewFriends