SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Drive down Waters Avenue just north of Victory Drive and you can’t help but notice a new cafe.

The brightly colored Waters Cafe is drawing attention to a neighborhood that the owner, Clinton Edminster, believes is in the middle of a revitalization — and Clinton knows a thing or two about revitalizing sections of town. Many may already know him from his efforts in the Starland District as the owner of Starlandia.

We hope you enjoy our conversation with Clinton Edminster. And if you go by his cafe, be sure to tell him that his friends at The Bridge said hello! Oh, and my favorite sandwich is the Callahan.