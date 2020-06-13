WATCH LIVE: Annual Man, Woman & Students of the Year celebrations held Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year, in communities across the country, candidates participate in a fundraising competition for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) to raise critical funds for blood cancer research.

Those who raise the most funds for LLS earn the titles of Man, Woman and Students of the Year. Saturday night, those local winners will be announced, and WSAV is bringing you the celebration LIVE. The Students of the Year ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Man and Woman of the Year ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.

Watch the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man, Woman & Students of the Year Virtual Grand Finale Celebrations live above or click here.

LLS says that the 2020 candidate class includes 14 community leaders, as well as 18 Students of the Year candidate teams, made up on 42 students from 11 schools.

The seven and ten-week long fundraising campaigns were extended this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. LLS says that though the grand finale ceremonies look a little different this year, there is still much to celebrate.

“These high school students, community and business leaders have remained positive throughout the campaign, looking for creative ways to make a difference in the lives of people suffering from blood cancers,” LLS said.