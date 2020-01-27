WAHHI to host brunch featuring Pat Conroy’s Literary Center author panel

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island is hosting its February brunch, featuring an author panel discussion from the Pat Conroy’s Literary Center.

The brunch will be held at the Sonesta Resort & Spa at Shipyard Plantation on Feb. 6. Social hour will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by brunch at 10:30 a.m. The author panel will begin at 11:30 a.m.

WAHHI said the event is “a celebration of the craft of writing.” Author Cassandra King, author Ellen Malphrus and Pat Conroy Literary Center Director Jonathan Haupt are on the panel. Local authors will also be attending. All authors will be selling and signing their books at the event.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be mandating the event.

Tickets are $32 for WAHHI members and $36 for guests. CLICK HERE to learn more about the panel and purchase a ticket. Registration closes on Jan. 30.

WAHHI is also asking attendees to bring two dozen cookies divided into bags of six cookies each to donate as part of WAHHI’s Annual Cookie Collection for First Responders.