Volunteers pack food boxes; Some may go to hurricane victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hundreds of volunteers are packing food boxes Thursday at the Second Harvest food bank in Savannah.

The annual “Pack-A-Thon” brings in volunteers to pack thousands of food boxes for those in need throughout coastal Georgia.

While these boxes will go to Mobile Food Pantries and Backpacks for Children, Mary Jane Crouch with Second Harvest says that with the impending hurricane, some of the food may go to storm victims.

Volunteers from local businesses will continue packing boxes from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

News 3 spoke with Kyle Warner and his daughter, who were forced to evacuate from their homes in North Carolina. Warner said he found out about the event from a local friend and decided to help out.

He says he is concerned about friends back home, but this volunteer effort is a way to give back right now.

For more information on America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, and how you can get involved, visit helpendhunger.org.