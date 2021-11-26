Volunteers needed for gift wrappers to benefit local charity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profit, the Greenbriar Children’s Center, asks the community for volunteers to help them with their holiday gift wrapping project.

According to the organization, Shoppers at the Oglethorpe Mall will be able tobring their gifts to a Greenbriar’s kiosk at the mall and have their gifts wrapped, in exchange for a donation to Greenbriar.

The organization provides childcare, early learning programs, counseling services for the community as well as an emergency shelter for children and young adults.

Greenbriar needs volunteers for afternoons, evenings and weekends to make the event happen.

They will train volunteers.

Those interested can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0b48aaae2da6ff2-2021