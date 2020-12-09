Volunteers, donations needed for Feed the Boro’s emergency Christmas food drop

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro needs your help with its second emergency food drop this Saturday.

Thanks to its partnership with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the group is giving away enough food to feed 1,000 families of four for one week.

Because this is considered an emergency food drop, there is no financial requirement. Anyone in Bulloch County who needs can participate.

“There is no way we could consider taking on a second massive food drop without the incredible generosity of our community in the form of monetary contributions and unselfishly volunteering their time,” said Feed the Boro Chair Don Poe. “I am overwhelmed by the need.”

Organizers say the need for food is heightened largely in part to Bulloch County Schools’ two-week Christmas break. Nearly 7,000 children depend on the school system for food. Meanwhile, many residents remain out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed the Boro will be giving away food on Dec. 12, starting at 9 a.m. at Statesboro High School (10 Lee Hill Blvd.).

“My heart was touched by the gratitude of the recipients of food on Thanksgiving,” Poe said. “If you want to discover the real magic of Christmas, volunteer with us Saturday.”

A few volunteers are needed to help distribute food, break down boxes, assist traffic flow and assure documentation is completed by participants. Volunteer times will run from 8 a.m. to around noon, broken into one-hour increments.

For those interested in volunteering, visit here.

Feed the Boro is also asking businesses and individuals to sponsor meals. A $15 donation will help sponsor a family of three; $25 will feed a family of five; $100 will help provide food for 20 people.

Donations can be made online here.

Key info for participants:

Enter Statesboro High campus from the backside off Fleming Drive

Enter the road running between the football stadium and school building

Proceed to the parking area for distribution

Gates on Blue Devil Drive, Lee Hill Boulevard will be closed

Delivery will be contactless

Trunk or rear of vehicle must be cleaned out for volunteers

Volunteers will not be allowed to touch items in vehicle

Cars will slowly roll through nine food stations without stopping

To learn more about Feed the Boro and how you can stay involved after Christmas, visit here.