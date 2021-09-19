Volunteers clean up Tybee Island beach during international coastal cleanup

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Volunteers on Tybee Island took part in a global effort today, to eradicate beach trash. This year’s international coastal cleanup was called “Turn the Tide on Trash.”

The grassroots group, Tybee Clean Beach, organized the effort and dozens of people took part. They all met at the pier to get some instructions and then canvassed the beach for debris.

Organizers say one of the most prevalent problems is cigarette butts. Tybee Clean Beach, asks that when you visit their shores, you leave only your footprints behind.

The groups hosts smaller clean-ups every week. To join the effort, click or tap here.