Virtual Lauren’s Run Weekend Challenge begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now is your chance to help fight childhood cancer from the comfort of your own home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th Lauren’s Run and the CURE Childhood Cancer Annual Picnic will not take place in Atlanta but participants can join in virtually.

Runners can enter the 5K, download a bib number and submit their time for a chance to win a medal.

Or if you want to get the whole family involved, take on the Virtual Lauren’s Run Weekend Challenge. Watch the video below for the different challenges — the more you do, the more chances to win a prize.

Participants can also create a fundraising page to share with friends and family all in an effort to help children with cancer.

The run was founded in 1992 in memory of Lauren Zagoria and continues for Lauren Kochman who lost her battle with Neuroblastoma at only 20 months old.

Lauren’s Run has raised more than $4.1 million since it’s start.

To get involved in this year’s virtual event, visit here.