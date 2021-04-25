SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A vigil to honor victims of police violence and call for systematic changes is happening at Forsyth Park.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. Sunday night near the fountain in the park. The event will focus on Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and Ma’Kiah Bryant in a wider honor of all victims of police violence, according to the vigil organizers.

NAACP Savannah, the Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance and the Savannah Democratic Socialists of America organized the event.

“We can only truly begin to deal with police brutality when we recognize and address the underlying systemic, legal, historic, and socio-economic causes. We are here to mourn the loss of life resulting from systemic state violence, bring sustained awareness, educate about these issues, and call for accountability, transparency, and systemic change at the local, state, and national level,” the vigil organizers said.

Speakers include Chad Mance, President of the Savannah Chapter of the NAACP; Shalena Cook Jones, District Attorney of Chatham County; Pastor Candace Hartnett, Agape Empowerment Ministries and more.