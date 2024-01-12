VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — A Vidalia man is advocating for homeless veterans by putting himself in their shoes for five days which includes sleeping in front of grocery stores and sharing a meal with the homeless — all while raising money for a local organization.

Junior Elkhatib is a normal guy who owns his own business and has his own home. But, this week, he has learned more about his friends and neighbors than anything. Many of them passed by without even glancing his way.

Elkhatib said, “A lot more people treat the average human being more as a garbage can than a human being.”

Elkhatib put himself in conditions that many veterans and civilians face — no place to lay their heads – no warm water to shower in – and cold looks from others.

“They would just look at the card, never look me in my face and would walk off. I just had that happened 20 minutes ago by somebody that’s a very close friend of mine, I thought, and didn’t they didn’t look past the situation,” Elkhatib explained.

He is raising money for homeless veterans by soliciting donations outside of various businesses while also sleeping outside, even though he has a home. He has a goal of $10,000 thousand to be donated to the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club Statesboro Blues Chapter, a 5013c made up of veterans helping veterans.

“You just went in war. You fought in the war. You take care. You country, you come home. Things are different. Things went bad for you. There you are, rock bottom. People come by, look at you like you’re trash. Where’s the motivation there,” he asked.

He says he understands that many homeless people did not choose this life and many factors cause veterans to end up here.

“And then on top of that, you add the ugliness of the world to it. You know, we can’t let them just do what they want, That’s not what we’re saying,” Elkhatib said. “But if you see a veteran that’s cold on a day like this, give them a blanket, bring them a meal. You’ll have to give them money, buy them a coffee, have a conversation with that person because that homeless life is so lonely and cold at night.”

The last time he counted, he was over halfway to his fundraising goal. Despite the glares, he has received so much love on social media and several warm meals.

He hopes that once he is back to his normal life, people will not stop giving to those who truly need it.

“That’s the kind of love we have to have. When god said love thy neighbor, that’s what he meant. He didn’t say walk away from them like they’re trash”

Elkhatib said that he would turn in the money collected to the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club Statesboro Blues Chapter tomorrow at 11 p.m. He hopes people will learn something from his journey, remembering to treat everyone as they are — human beings.