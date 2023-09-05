SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers from Hunter Army Airfield were treated to a relaxing day of riding at Pegasus Riding Academy.

It’s part of the Equine Immersion Project, which is a mobile therapeutic hands-on treatment program that offers emotional support for veterans and active duty servicemembers.

Studies have shown equine therapy to be a stand-alone treatment for veterans who may be suffering from PTSD by lowering blood pressure and other effective modalities.

Tomorrow the project heads to Fort Stewart, where they’ll spend four days with the 3rd Infantry Division before their upcoming deployment.