Veteran Beaufort County educator honored with award

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County schools honored a veteran educator by naming a scholarship after the special education teacher.

An award ceremony was held in Beaufort High School’s gym where Bessie Clark got the chance to give out the award named after her.

Clark retired from Beaufort County schools after 31 years, but she is still active in the local educational community. She said teaching is not just a job for her it’s a passion.

“For me, teaching has not just been a career it’s been a calling and after 52 years I’m still in it,” Clark said. “You know, I have been teaching in the schools and I’m doing some mentoring of teachers and just been doing a whole lot.”

Clark has worked in 19 out of the 32 schools in Beaufort County.