Upcoming Savannah event plans to provide 1,000 residents with free food

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – McCraney Property Company is partnering with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to host a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, March 6th.

Organizers hope to distribute a week’s worth of fresh food to feed over 1,000 families in need.

The event takes place at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Dr., from 8:00 a.m.until 10:00 a.m. that Saturday.

Organizers say vehicles should enter via Skidaway Road Southbound, right onto Eisenberg Drive.

Members of the Georgia National Guard will be directing and volunteering to distribute food packages during the event.

Organizers say COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

All volunteers and attendees will be wearing masks.

Attendees will stay in their cars and drive-thru as volunteers distribute food packages.