Upcoming Savannah blood drive to honor fallen officers

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Grand Lake Club at Southbridge announced they have teamed up with local police officers to host a blood drive in honor of police officers that were killed in the line duty.

The blood drive takes place Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Lake Clubhouse, located at 815 Southbridge Blvd., Savannah.

Participating agencies and organizations include the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Police Department, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and more.

Organizers say donors can walk-up or schedule an appointment for the bloodmobile. To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “grandlakeclub”.

Donors can also streamline the process and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of their appointment.