Upcoming ‘Eat, Drink & Be Giving’ event to benefit local children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greenbriar Children’s Center announced their “Eat, Drink & Be Giving” holiday event will take place December 9.
The fundraising event will help benefit the Greenbriar Children’s Center and D.U.E.T. Kids.
The event takes place at a historic mansion on East Victory Drive.
Organizers say the event will include be holiday bites, cocktails, Christmas music and a silent auction.
Auction items include jewelry, memberships to local museums, yoga classes and even shrimp for your holiday festivities delivered personally by a local shrimper.
Net proceeds benefit programs for children in Savannah. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com