Upcoming car show to raise awareness of mental health and to help local nonprofits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizers announced the Sixth Annual Mental Health Symposium “Brake the Stigma: Mental Health Awareness Car Show,” is set for Saturday, November 13th at Pooler’s Tanger Outlets.

The event hopes to raise awareness on mental health and benefit community nonprofits.

Organizers say the event is expected to draw about 150 vehicles and will feature over 40 vendors providing information and services about mental wellness.

Organizers say there will be food trucks, music, raffles, and show prizes.

The Gateway Community Service Board and Chatham County co-host the event.

The nonprofits Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, Park Place Outreach, and Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council’s Safety and Resiliency Programs will benefit from the car show.

Car show participants may register their vehicles in the show for $20 per vehicle and should plan to arrive at the parking lot near Vaden Chevrolet between 9:45 and 10:15 am. Judging begins at 10:30 and over 40 vehicles will be awarded prizes. All makes and models are being accepted.

To learn more about the show or register a vehicle, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carshow-brake-the-stigma-a-mental-health-awareness-car-show-tickets-161101812859.

General inquires can be submitted to planning committee chair, Jessica Matthewson at jessica.matthewson@gatewaybhs.org.

The car show takes place Saturday, November 13th from 10 am to 2 pm at Pooler’s Tanger Outlets.