SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a sold-out crowd for the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s annual Women Who Rule luncheon.

More than 800 people were in attendance for the event which raises critical support for transportation needs.

Over $20,000 was raised during Tuesday’s event, though fundraising will continue through the end of Women’s History Month.

News 3 Today’s Kim Gusby served as this year’s emcee with remarks from WSAV General Manager David Hart.

WSAV is the 2023 premiere television sponsor.