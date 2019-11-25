United Way Turkey Trot returns to Daffin Park Thanksgiving morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – United Way announcing the 11th annual Turkey Trot will return this Thanksgiving morning to Daffin Park. The 4 mile race route starts at Daffin Park, loops through the Ardsley Park neighborhood, and ends up back at Daffin Park. 

The Turkey trot event will also include a Kids K and a Diaper Dash.

Registration begins at 7 am on Thursday.

Kids K starts at 8 am, followed by Diaper Dash at 8:15 am. The Turkey Trot 4-mile run/walk will start at 8:30 am. 

To register, visit runsignup.com

The cost to register the 4-mile run/walk is $35 per person until Wednesday. Participants may register on the day of the race for $40 per person. Kids-K (400 meters; ages 10 & under) and Diaper Dash (40 yards; ages 3 & under) are free.

All proceeds benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire.

